Menu
Questions raised about NZ's security systems after NZX attacks

Questions raised about NZ's security systems after NZX attacks

The failure to stop the attacks has raised questions about New Zealand's security systems, experts said.

Reuters Reuters (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: NZX

New Zealand's stock exchange (NZX) resumed trading on Friday, after facing disruptions for four consecutive days in the wake of cyber attacks last week, while the government said national security systems had been activated to support the bourse.

There is no clarity on who was behind these two "offshore" attacks, but the failure to stop them has raised questions about New Zealand's security systems, experts said.

NZX Ltd had to halt trading until afternoon on Friday last week, after crashing earlier due to network connectivity issues, marking the fourth day that trading has been hit.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the Government Communications Security Bureau and the national agency fighting cyber crime had been called in to help the bourse.

"I can't go into much more in terms of specific details other than to say that we as a government are treating this very seriously," Robertson said in a media briefing in Wellington.

NZX was hit last Tuesday and Wednesday by distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, a common way to disrupt a server by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic.

The attacks forced NZX to halt trading in its cash markets, disrupting operations in its debt market, Fonterra Shareholders Market and derivatives market.

"Four days in a row is becoming frustrating and quite disruptive," said Jeremy Sullivan, an investment adviser at brokerage Hamilton Hindin Greene in Christchurch.

Activity is very low but institutional dealers are still able to put "negotiated trades" through the market by talking to each other directly, he added.

"The market's physically capable of running, they've put it in a halt so that people aren't disadvantaged with the website being down, which has material information on it."

NZX's main board, debt market and Fonterra Shareholders' Market resumed trading at 1:00 p.m. (0100 GMT).

After the crash earlier on Friday, NZX had said it had been "experiencing connectivity issues which appear similar to those caused by severe DDoS attacks from offshore this week".

It did not give details on the source or the impact of the attack.

"We can see the internet traffic was coming through the global gateway, therefore we know it originated offshore, but it's near impossible to identify where it originated from," network service provider Spark said.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon, Tom Westbrook, Shashwat Awasthi and Nikhil Nainan Kurian; Editing by Stephen Coates and Himani Sarkar)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ddosNZX

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 