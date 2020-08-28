Menu
Remote work trend bolsters Dell Technologies financials

Remote work trend bolsters Dell Technologies financials

Orders for Dell from the education sector jumped 24 per cent in the second quarter ended July 31

Reuters Reuters (ARN)
Comments
Michael Dell (Dell Technologies CEO and chairman)

Michael Dell (Dell Technologies CEO and chairman)

Credit: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies has posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue and beat profit estimates on robust demand for its notebooks and software products for remote work and online learning.

Shares of the company were up 2 per cent in trading after the bell.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rapid shift to cloud, spurring demand for products that allow organisations to carry on, even as millions of people around the globe work from home to stay safe, and schools to hold virtual classes.

Orders for Dell from the education sector jumped 24 per cent in the second quarter ended July 31, and government orders rose 16 per cent.

The company also saw an uptick in demand for its gaming systems, including Alienware as more people turned to gaming during stay-at-home orders.

Revenue from the company's biggest segment that includes desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets fell 4.6 per cent to US$11.20 billion, and data center sales dropped 4.8 per cent to US$8.21 billion as companies directed their spending towards remote work, Dell said.

Its software unit VMware, which has directly benefited from the shift to cloud, posted a 9.7 per cent rise in revenue to US$2.91 billion. Dell said in July it was planning to spin off its 81 per cent stake in the unit.

The company's total revenue slid 2.7 per cent to US$22.73 billion from a year earlier, but edged past analysts' average estimate of US$22.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, Dell earned US$1.92 per share, beating estimates of US$1.40 per share.

Net income fell to about US$1.10 billion, or US$1.37 per share, from US$4.23 billion, or US$4.47 per share.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Dell

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 