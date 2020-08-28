Menu
OneHQ targets pandemic-hit SMEs with 'tech-as-a-service' plan

OneHQ targets pandemic-hit SMEs with 'tech-as-a-service' plan

The company's "tech-as-a-service" package is a new financial product which bundles hardware, software and services flexibly into a single subscription price.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Hamish McLachlan (One HQ)

Hamish McLachlan (One HQ)

Credit: Supplied

With many small and medium Kiwi businesses facing cash-flow challenges and wanting to adapt to the new COVID-19 operating environment, service provider OneHQ is offering a new option.

Director Hamish McLachlan said the company's "tech-as-a-service" package is a new financial product which bundles hardware, software and services flexibly into a single subscription price. 

“Auckland’s move to alert level three recently brought home the realisation that the Covid-19 disruption isn’t a once-off, and as a result, there has been a strong shift in focus to building resilience through technology," McLachlan said.

Cost, however, remained a barrier. 

“We know that banks won’t finance hardware, software and IT projects. It’s an essential need for SMEs, but funders won’t go near it," Lachlan said.

As a consequence, New Zealand businesses were "immature" in how they leverage technology and COVID-19 had caught them napping.  

Many small and medium business owners had a rude awakening at the last level 4 lockdown because they still relied on old technology solutions such as the office-based server, he said. 

"I’d estimate half of Kiwi SMEs are in that boat.”

Tech-as-a-service allows customers can scale up or down throughout their subscription term, allowing them to adjust to changing business conditions, McLachlan said. 

"It’s the kind of financial product that SMEs need to help them operate in a Covid-19 world," he said.

“The lump-sum nature of technology costs has long been a barrier to progress, and as a result, we’ve lagged behind the OECD in staying at the cutting edge of technology solutions for business.”    

Many businesses were between a rock and a hard place, McLachlan said.  

“Lower sales and even tighter cashflows coupled to an imperative to re-engineer for resilience have left many wondering where to turn. 

Tech-as-a-service helps businesses tap into the latest technology, services, skills and software by spreading out the lumpy costs through a subscription service."  

For SMEs that are hindered by cashflow issues but need to build resilience into their business, McLachlan offered the following advice:   

1. Build consensus
Get the key members of your team to agree on the pain points that are holding you back and determine the common areas of change that will have the most impact.  

2. Plan
Develop a plan that utilises the right combination of technology, process and people changes to support your goals.

3. Spread it out
Change is better done in small steps towards the end goal. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Managed ServicesleasingOneHQ

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 