Menu
Security incident reports surge to a new high in latest half, reports CERT NZ

Security incident reports surge to a new high in latest half, reports CERT NZ

While COVID-19 has opened opportunities for scammers, most incidents reported were not pandemic related

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Rob Pope (Cert NZ)

Rob Pope (Cert NZ)

Credit: Supplied

CERT NZ received a total of 3,102 incident reports between 1 January and 30 June, a 42 per cent increase on the same period last year. 

Overall, 1137 incidents were reported in the first quarter and 1967 in the second.

In April alone 820 incident reports were received, the greatest number of reports CERT NZ had received in any single month since it was established in 2017.

There was also a significant spike in scam and fraud reports during quarter two, with a 229 per cent increase in this type of incident reported from quarter one.

For instance, 487 reports were received about webcam email extortion scams in quarter two, up from just 34 in quarter one.  

While total financial losses for the six-month period was $7.8 million, the loss was significantly lower in quarter two, at $1.8 million compared with $6 million in quarter one.

“Although Covid-19 created opportunities for cyber attackers, the majority of incidents reported to us were not specifically about the pandemic,” said CERT NZ director Rob Pope.

Credit: Supplied

The latest report also suggests that New Zealanders may be becoming more vigilant online.

“The increase on reporting and reduction in financial loss could mean that New Zealanders are developing a heightened awareness of cyber security threats as we’ve become more dependent on digital services," Pope said.

For instance, the increase in webcam extortion reports could be due to more attackers taking advantage of the COVID-19 environment, or to more people being vigilant to these types of scam, Cert NZ said.

“It’s really important to maintain cyber smart habits," Pope said. "As we increasingly spend more of our lives online, attackers are constantly developing new and more sophisticated campaigns."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags cybercrimescamsCERT NZsecurity

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 