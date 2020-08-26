Menu
NZX hit by probable second cyber attack

NZX hit by probable second cyber attack

Wednesday's disruption follows a halt in its cash markets Tuesday evening

Reuters Reuters (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: NZX

Trading on New Zealand's stock exchange was halted on Wednesday after a likely second cyber attack in as many days.

NZX subsequently worked with its network service provider to fix further connectivity issues, which appeared similar to Tuesday's breakdown caused by a cyber attack, it said in a statement.

Trading in its cash markets were suspended at around 11:24 AM local time, with its website crashing. Connectivity was subsequently restored later in the afternoon.

Wednesday's disruption follows a halt in its cash markets Tuesday evening after a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack impacted network connectivity. The attack was from offshore, the company said.

DDoS attacks are among the most common on the internet and are designed to overwhelm websites and internet servers through heightened traffic, until they can no longer cope with the scale of data requested.

(Reporting by A K Pranav and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Rashmi Aich; With Reseller News Staff)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ddosNZXsecurity

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 