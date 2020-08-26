Menu
Cloud spending surpasses $30B in Q2, 30% market growth projected in 2020

Cloud spending surpasses $30B in Q2, 30% market growth projected in 2020

"As far as cloud market numbers go, it’s almost as if there were no Covid-19 pandemic raging around the world"

James Henderson James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Spending on cloud infrastructure services surpassed US$30 billion during the second quarter of 2020, with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google Cloud accounting for half of customer spend.

According to Synergy Research findings, investment during the three-month timeframe increased more than $7.5 billion compared to the same period in 2019, continuing a trend of “ever-larger increments” in cloud spending. In comparison, second quarter cloud expenditure surged $3.3 billion, $5.5 billion and $6.5 billion in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

“As far as cloud market numbers go, it’s almost as if there were no Covid-19 pandemic raging around the world,” said John Dinsdale, chief analyst at Synergy Research. “As enterprises struggle to adapt to new norms, the advantages of public cloud are amplified.

“The percentage growth rate is coming down, as it must when a market reaches enormous scale, but the incremental growth in absolute dollar terms remains truly impressive. The market remains on track to grow by well over 30 per cent in 2020.”

From a vendor perspective, AWS’ market share remained at a “long-standing mark” of approximately 33 per cent during the second quarter of 2020, followed by Microsoft at 18 per cent and Google Cloud at nine per cent. Meanwhile, and in aggregate, Chinese cloud providers now account for over 12 per cent of the worldwide market, led by Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu,

Collectively, Dinsdale said the top eight cloud providers now account for 77 per cent of overall worldwide market share, followed by a “long tail” of small providers or large companies with a minor position in the industry.

Credit: Synergy Research Group

As outlined by Dinsdale, quarterly cloud infrastructure service revenues - including IaaS, PaaS and hosted private cloud services - accounted for roughly $30.5 billion during the quarter, with trailing twelve-month revenues reaching $111 billion.

“Public IaaS and PaaS services account for the bulk of the market and those grew by 34 per cent in the second quarter,” he added. “The dominance of the top five providers is even more pronounced in public cloud, where they control almost 80 per cent of the market. Geographically, the cloud market continues to grow strongly in all regions of the world.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftAmazon Web ServicesAWSGoogle CloudSynergy ResearchCloud

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 