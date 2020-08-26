WatchGuard celebrates top performing A/NZ partners of the year

The WatchGuard Partner Awards are aimed at recognising top channel partners that achieve outstanding business results.

Mark Sinclair (WatchGuard Technologies) Credit: WatchGuard Technologies

Network security vendor WatchGuard Technologies has revealed the winners of its Australian and New Zealand 2019 Partner of the Year Awards, which for the first time also honour state-based winners.



The WatchGuard Partner Awards are aimed at recognising top channel partners that achieve outstanding business results and create successful customer programs and relationships through the delivery of WatchGuard-based solutions.

This year, Australia’s Greenlight ITC won the Partner of the Year Award while Bluechip Infotech took home Distributor of the Year.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Manux won the gong for NZ Partner of the Year.

In addition, Quotient ICT was honoured with the New Partner of the Year award and C3 Group scored the WatchGuard Marketing Program of the Year award.

The following companies were also honoured with awards:

NSW Partner of the Year - Systemnet

ACT Partner of the Year - WYSCOM

VIC Partner of the Year - Viatek

WA Partner of the Year - Silverfern IT

SA Partner of the Year - Hood Sweeney

QLD/NT Partner of the Year - Territory Technology Solutions

WatchGuardONE Partner Ambassador - Calvert Technologies

E-Commerce Partner of the Year - Shiloh Computers

Telco Partner of the Year - Spirit Telecom

“Last year, our state-based and national partners provided sensational year-on-year growth not just in our traditional firewall technology but increasingly in WatchGuard’s multi-factor authentication AuthPoint solution,” WatchGuard Technologies A/NZ regional director Mark Sinclair said.

“Moving forward, we’re seeing positive demand for our MFA [multi-factor authentication] solution as a blended workforce takes hold and new security policies are put in place for increasingly distributed business operations.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with our partners across Australia and New Zealand in the year ahead to build mutual business success while also increasingly focused on recruiting a new wave of partners who can support us in regional areas."

“While WatchGuard has grown significantly in recent years, our unwavering commitment to partner relationships remains steadfast and one of one hundred per cent support,” he added.