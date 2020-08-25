Menu
VExpress brings RealWear Android headsets to A/NZ

VExpress brings RealWear Android headsets to A/NZ

Adds Android-based ruggedised headset to portfolio

Julia Talevski
RealWear headset in action

RealWear headset in action

Credit: RealWear

Telecommunications, data and mobility solutions distributor VExpress has struck an Australian and New Zealand distribution agreement with industrial hands-free wearable computer vendor RealWear.

HMT-1, RealWear’s first ruggedised head-mounted, Android-class tablet computer, is designed to free a worker's hands for dangerous jobs, and comes with a software platform that provides users with instant knowledge in remote mentoring scenarios, document navigation, industrial IoT visualisation and digital workflow solutions. 

VExpress general manager David McEwen noted the growing number of resellers taking on RealWear headsets in the market. 

“VExpress will continue to bring on vendor relationships that make sense to our customers (the reseller) and add value to existing vendor relationships,” McEwen said. “Our goal is to ensure that we remain relevant to our customers and provide products and solutions that add value.”

RealWear Asia Pacific vice president John Higgs said that Australia and New Zealand were markets that were ripe for digital transformation in such sectors as mining, 5G deployment and smart cities.

“We look forward to connecting our channel partners with value-added services across sales, marketing, technical support and logistics with guaranteed competitive pricing,” Higgs said. 

RealWear recently announced a partnership deal with Deutsche Telecom and integrated Microsoft Teams for its voice controlled HMT-1 headsets. 

VExpress has been ramping up its portfolio recently expanding its Avaya relationship under a 'master agent' deal and adding vendors such as Konftel


