Menu
AS Colour rolls out warehouse software remotely during lockdown

AS Colour rolls out warehouse software remotely during lockdown

Company plans to implement the new system at all four of its global distribution centres

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
AS Colour's Fitzroy store in Melbourne.

AS Colour's Fitzroy store in Melbourne.

Credit: Supplied

Clothing designer and manufacturer AS Colour has become the first company ever to implement Manhattan Associates’ warehouse management solution (WMS) remotely, while under COVID-19 lockdown.

AS Colour’s Auckland distribution centre was unable to operate during New Zealand’s level 4 lockdown from March 25 to April 26. 

However, along with other retailers across the globe, the company experienced a huge spike in online orders. 

This motivated the company to push forward with its plan to roll out the Manhattan SCALE WMS to help them better manage e-commerce orders.

“After we were forced into lockdown, more people were heading for the e-commerce space to buy goods," said Lawrence Railton, managing director and founder of AS Colour.

"But with many lines of distribution brought to a halt in New Zealand, we saw an overflow of orders once restrictions eased, which put a lot of pressure on our distribution centre to catch up."

This fluctuation in demand was exactly the type of situation that drew AS Colour to implement Manhattan’s WMS technology in the first place, as it would prepare the company for future shifts in the market.

"When rolling out the new system, we really had to use remote working to our advantage, which in the end allowed us to launch the new system two weeks ahead of schedule and save plenty of money on travel and overheads in the process," Railton said.

AS Colour was founded in Auckland in 2005 after Railton realised there was a gap in the market for a clothing store supplying high-quality blank apparel including t-shirts, singlets, sweatshirts and more.

With nine stores in Australia, ten in New Zealand and four distribution centres globally, AS Colour plans to implement Manhattan SCALE to all other distribution facilities in the future. The first of these will be its new 18,000 square metre facility in Melbourne, which is set to go live and begin receiving inventory by mid-October.

“We were thrilled to see how well this project turned out for AS Colour, which is reflective of their decision to prioritise business innovation even during a pandemic,” said Raghav Sibal, managing director of Australia and New Zealand for Manhattan Associates. 

“The ever- changing nature of eCommerce and consumer demands means that businesses need to have agility and scalability built into their systems and processes in order to seize new opportunities while still maintaining operational efficiencies."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags warehouse managementManhattan AssociatesAS Colour

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 