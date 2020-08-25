Menu
Kiwi vendor Xero to acquire Sydney partner Waddle

Kiwi vendor Xero to acquire Sydney partner Waddle

Will pay A$80 million in total for the invoice lending platform

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Steve Vamos (Xero)

Steve Vamos (Xero)

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand software vendor Xero is to buy Australian invoice lending platform Waddle for A$80 million.

Through the acquisition, the cloud accounting technology vendor will grow its small business arm and will also be in a better position to partner with lenders globally.

The ASX-listed firm will pay an initial cash sum of A$31 million, plus a further A$49 million based on whether Waddle meets product and revenue requirements.

“The acquisition of Waddle is an important step in our strategy to help small businesses better manage cash flow and gain access to working capital,” Xero CEO Steve Vamos said.

“Waddle’s lending platform has the potential to enable a wide range of banks, fintechs and other lenders to better support small business financial needs. We’re excited about the benefits Waddle can bring to many of our customers and banking partners.”

Founded by Simon Creighton and Nathan Andrews in 2014, Waddle’s team is headquartered in Sydney and currently serves customers in Australia and the UK. 

The cloud-based software company, which has been a Xero ecosystem partner since 2016, will continue to offer services to customers and partners, including other accounting software providers, the ASX notice read.

Completion of the transaction is expected before the end of calendar year 2020. 

The announcement follows Xero achieving its first full year net profit after tax in the financial year ending March, booking NZ$3.3 million, an improvement of NZ$30.5 million compared to a NZ$27.1 million loss in FY19.

The results revealed the company’s Australia subscribers grew by 26 per cent in the year, to reach 914,000; UK subscribers grew by 32 per cent, to 613,000; and New Zealand subscribers grew by 12 per cent in the year to 392,000. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags xeroSteve VamosWaddle

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 