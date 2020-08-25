Check Point’s Hamish Soper steps back into country manager role

The move comes as outgoing country manager Peter O’Dwyer takes on the role of major account manager

Hamish Soper (Check Point Software) Credit: Check Point Software

Check Point Software has appointed its head of channels in Australia and New Zealand, Hamish Soper, as its new country manager for New Zealand, a move that sees him step back into the role he previously occupied for over a decade.

The move comes as outgoing country manager Peter O’Dwyer, who has held the role for more than three years since Soper’s previous departure, takes on the role of major account manager for the company.

Soper was Check Point NZ country manager from 2007 to 2017, when O’Dwyer took up the role. After leaving Check Point in 2017, Soper held the role of NZ country manager for AppDynamics for over three years before returning to Check Point as channel director.



He has held the role of A/NZ channel director for Check Point since mid-2018.



O’Dwyer, who became country manager after joining from Actifio, where he was sales director, has also done time as NZ territory manager for F5, account executive for Dell and country manager at Lexmark.



Credit: Check Point Software Peter O'Dwyer (Check Point Software)



“These changes not only help us strengthen our strategic investment in the New Zealand market, but also reinforce our commitment to acknowledging great talent within our team,” said Check Point A/NZ managing director Ian Raper, who was appointed to the role in March, coming across from Big Switch Networks, where he held the role of sales manager.

“Peter has provided exceptional leadership for the company in the country since joining three years ago,” Raper said. “We’re incredibly excited for his new role as major account manager, which will see him meet the cyber security needs of our key customers in the local market.

“Hamish [Soper] will be progressing to the role of country manager, and as a senior executive, his expertise will help elevate our solutions within New Zealand. The wealth of knowledge he brings to the business is incomparable and we anticipate further growth under his direction,” he added.

The appointments are part of the company's strategic plans to strengthen its position in the local market.

For O’Dwyer, the new role lets him tackle the business from a new angle.

“I have had the great privilege of being the country manager for Check Point New Zealand for the last three and a half years,” O’Dwyer said. “Whilst I have loved this role, I have decided to take the opportunity to change direction a little and will now be handling the major accounts for Check Point.

“This provides me a different lense to the business and a fresh change, to which I am really excited about. I want to take this opportunity to thank my sales and SE teams who have worked with me, you have all been fantastic and I appreciate all that we have achieved together.

“Hamish Soper will be returning to the Country Manager role, which he left three years ago, all the best Hamish, I am looking forward to working with you in this capacity,” he added. “I am looking forward to this new chapter and having some fun doing it.”