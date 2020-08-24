CodeBlue flips focus to future-proofing business

This approach includes a big play in the areas of cloud, on-site infrastructure, business continuity planning and security.

CodeBlue is zeroing its focus on enabling its customers to leverage technology to future-proof their businesses as they work to emerge from COVID-19 as unscathed as possible.

This approach includes a big play in the areas of cloud, on-site infrastructure, business continuity planning and security, with the company’s top priority revolving around ensuring businesses protect their systems and data and mitigate risks, respond to external threats and recover and react.

“The impact of the pandemic meant our customers accelerated their plans to evaluate and implement different ways of working including increased mobility and working from home,” CodeBlue chief operations officer Daniel McIvor told Reseller News. “This means we have an even greater focus on the modern workplace, unlocking the value of cloud, business continuity planning and security.

“In addition, the pandemic has forced an adjustment in our customers’ financial outlooks and budgets with the resulting changes in technology roadmaps and priorities,” he added.

CodeBlue specialises in areas such as cyber security services, disaster recovery, strategic technology roadmaps and cloud services, along with SLA-backed IT support services, technology architecture and project services. So the company seems well-positioned to make good on its promise of bolstering its customers’ tech stacks to help them future-proof their businesses.

Established in 2004, CodeBlue claims over 16 years’ experience in the New Zealand market and 150 staff around the country, with the trans-Tasman managed IT services provider predominantly servicing the small to mid-sized businesses market.

In February, CodeBlue was acquired by Fuji Xerox as part of the latter’s broader A$140 million acquisition of Melbourne-based print services company CSG and is now a subsidiary of Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific.

CodeBlue was bought by CSG in 2015 for a sum reported to be up to $15 million.

Earlier this year, the IT provider expanded into Australia and now has six branches in Australia, in addition to its five branches in New Zealand.

Building on the customer focus

That expansion means that McIvor and the CodeBlue team are getting a glimpse of the shifting market needs across the A/NZ region. And it seems clear now that it is those providers that are taking a longer-term position and a strong customer focus, dedicated to continuing to help customers navigate their technology needs, that will do well in the coming months.

“In addition, those providers who can demonstrate and deliver technology as a strategic business enabler will succeed post-pandemic,” McIvor said.

It should, perhaps, come as little surprise that the prospect of a partner that can deliver technology as a strategic business enabler is in demand right now, with many organisations working to make the sudden shift to a remote, distributed workforce a sustainable model going forward.

“Customers are wanting to benefit from the new ways of working, mobility and the ability to access and work from anywhere,” McIvor said. “Staff are immediately more productive and enabled to get closer to their customers or suppliers.

“This opens the opportunity to improve collaboration internally, with partners and customers and better ways of working together across disparate locations. Alongside this, we’re seeing an increase in cloud adoption, security and business continuity planning solutions,” he said.

But while opportunities undoubtedly lie in these areas, the market is seeing some shift in not only how much businesses are willing to pay for such solutions and services, but also how they plan to spend money on technology in the months and years ahead.

“Due to the level of economic uncertainty, we anticipate spending to decelerate and expect larger capex purchases to be delayed,” McIvor said.

Making the most of a mobile workforce

Of course, this dynamic springs from a broader uncertain economic outlook and questions about access to the right skills and resources in an environment where the confidence to take on additional staff is lower than it usually is.

However, with challenges come opportunities.

As noted previously, the shift in how workforces operate in the current business environment means that businesses are mobilising staff and doing what they can to bring their own customers closer. Organisations are also working to increase productivity and improve collaboration.

“The pandemic has also fast-tracked innovation around how businesses can evolve to service their customers and stakeholders differently or more efficiently,” McIvor said.

With such opportunities on the horizon, CodeBlue is anticipating action in areas where the lock-down might not have gone quite as expected for business, with some scope for additional evaluation of future options.

While these areas of potential customer acquisition are definitely on CodeBlue’s radar, the company hasn’t taken its eye off the ever-important customer retention and is continuing to support its loyal and long-term customers as it always has.

All of this comes amid a climate that McIvor reckons will see an increased emphasis on strategic partnerships, with customers looking for partners that can work with them to understand their own business challenges and priorities.

“We see customers reducing the number of suppliers and we see businesses evaluating options to free up their staff for more innovation and value creation by out-tasking to experts,” he said. “Businesses are seeking partners who can work collaboratively to align the right suite of technologies, resources and expertise to enable recovery and growth.”

