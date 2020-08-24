Microsoft cloud services to play key part in Internal Affairs modernisation

Credit: Rob O'Neill

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is on the hunt for Microsoft implementation partners as it works to modernise and simplify its tech platforms.

DIA currently has cloud solutions that use a range of Microsoft services including Dynamics 365, Power Platform, SharePoint Online, Azure PaaS, and other applications from Microsoft 365.

To support its efforts to modernise and simplify its technology platforms using Microsoft cloud services, DIA is seeking additional implementation partners help design, implement and support its efforts over the next few years.

DIA has already built CRM solutions using Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Azure PaaS; and collaboration solutions using SharePoint Online, it told vendors in a tender last week.

"We are planning to implement several more CRM systems using Dynamics 365 and Power Platform which will integrate with Microsoft 365 and other DIA solutions in our hybrid cloud environment over the next few years.

"We are also planning how to make greater use of SharePoint Online to improve how DIA shares and manages content."

Several suppliers are likely to be needed to support that work.

"DIA does not have the in-house expertise to undertake this work but may build internal capability and capacity in the future," the tender said.

"DIA intends to undertake secondary selection from suppliers who are registered for the Marketplace, on a project by project basis."

This is expected to start in September.

Among its requirements were vendors who could follow best practise in cloud security, configuration over customisation and avoiding heavy configuration when using Dynamics 365, Power Platform and SharePoint Online products.

"This is a significant opportunity for suppliers interested in supplying to a large, high profile government department to enhance their reputation for support services delivery within the New Zealand public sector," the tender said.

"Once you are registered on the Marketplace your information will also be available for other agencies who may wish to engage your services."

Interested providers are advised to register for the Marketplace under the "cloud transition services" catalogue, including their relevant capabilities.