QNAP doubles down with Catalyst Cloud, expands multicloud data management

Second investment delivers QuTScloud multicloud data management on subscription

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Igor Portugal (Catalyst Cloud)

Credit: Reseller News

Networking and storage vendor QNAP Systems is doubling down on its investment with Catalyst Cloud, announcing its QuTScloud cloud NAS solution now supports the platform on subscription.

In late July, QNAP and Catalyst Cloud announced their collaboration on the integration of Catalyst Cloud object storage into QNAP’s Hybrid Backup Sync 3 (HBS 3). 

That meant QNAP NAS users located in the Oceania region could use Catalyst's cloud object storage service, creating what the partners described as an affordable pathway for businesses to create a efficient hybrid cloud solutions.

Now, QNAP has announced its QuTScloud cloud NAS solution also supports Catalyst Cloud to help organizations streamline accessing, sharing, and managing multi-cloud data. 

Users can start using QuTScloud by creating a compute instance "within minutes" to gain access to cloud data through an app-aware cloud NAS experience, the partners said.

“Our goal is to ensure that QuTScloud can be deployed on the best cloud platforms around the world, which has led us to teaming up with Catalyst Cloud,” said Aseem Manmualiya, product manager of QNAP.

“QuTScloud provides a great option for those who want to centrally manage multi-cloud data, along with significant benefits of low total cost of ownership, easy maintenance, and flexible expansion.”

Igor Portugal, chief growth officer at Catalyst Cloud, said the partnership allows customer data to be stored securely and cost effectively in Aotearoa, protected by New Zealand law and data privacy regulations, in data centres powered by renewable energy generating companies.”

QuTScloud includes an app centre that offers a wide range of free and premium apps for boosting QuTScloud functionality and adding more features. 

Key features of QuTScloud include easy access files using the CIFS/SMB, NFS, AFP, and iSCSI protocols, the ability to mount data from cloud storage via HBS, HybridMount or VJBOD Cloud, and streamlined backup and restoration processes with snapshots and versioning.


