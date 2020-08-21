Menu
Sydney cyber partner FirmGuard brings SureCloud to APAC

Sydney cyber partner FirmGuard brings SureCloud to APAC

Risk management and pen testing services to be sold on subscription

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Dan Ussher (FirmGuard)

Dan Ussher (FirmGuard)

Credit: FirmGuard

Security vendor SureCloud has launched in Australia and New Zealand through a partnership with local provider FirmGuard.

The alliance marks the integrated risk management (IRM) vendor’s first foray into Asia Pacific, with FirmGuard supplying it as a subscription to customers.

The deal will give partners access to SureCloud’s cyber security-as-a-service and pen-testing-as-a-service, covering real-time reporting, dashboards and other automation.

Based in Sydney, FirmGuard already has vendor partnerships with the likes of Sophos, Bitdefender and Cyber Reason, as well as Micro Focus and Veracode. It also has consulting relationships with Nextgen and Tarus.

“Organisations need to adapt to new regulatory frameworks while dealing simultaneously with a vast range of other national and international regulatory reforms. Compliance and InfoSec are complicated and often misunderstood,” Dan Ussher, FirmGuard founder and CEO said:

“The partnership with SureCloud delivers enhanced capability to optimise existing services to deliver and manage multiple governance and compliance frameworks, fast.”

SureCloud’s VP of cyber services Ben Jepson added that the vendor had so far operated across EMEA and North America since 2006.

Of A/NZ and APAC, he added: “These markets present an exciting opportunity for us and the combination of SureCloud technology and FirmGuard’s experience and knowledge in the local cyber, risk and compliance market creates an ideal partnership.”


Tags SydneyFirmGuardSureCloud

