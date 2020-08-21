Menu
Infosys ramps up partner cloud migration capabilities

Will enable public, private and hybrid cloud, across PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS landscapes.

Credit: Infosys

Infosys has made a play into the cloud space with the launch of a new “ecosystem of services” to help partners speed up customer migrations.

Named ‘Infosys Cobalt’, the Indian giant's new offering will provide a system of platforms and partner offerings to create cloud-enabled solutions for organisations.

These will include public, private and hybrid cloud, across platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) landscapes.

“In the face of continued economic uncertainty, it has never been more important for businesses to roll out new solutions and services and do so at speed and scale,” said Andrew Groth, senior vice president and CEO at Infosys Australia and New Zealand.

“Migration to the cloud is the first step with many enterprises already having completed this fundamental work. The next phase is about leverage and optimisation for our clients.”

Within Cobalt will be 14,000 cloud assets, 200 industry cloud solution blueprints and access to Infosys Cobalt Labs.

The launch follows the company’s acquisitions of Salesforce partners Fluido and Simplus, which expanded its enterprise cloud capabilities. 

The Indian giant also claimed that Infosys Cobalt taps into expertise of 30 providers of public and private cloud infrastructure, SaaS, PaaS, applications and enterprise security.

“Our clients operate in hybrid and multi-cloud environments,” said Infosys president Ravi Kumar. “They want to modernise and innovate at scale.

"They are looking to leverage this heterogeneous landscape, make the most of SaaS and PaaS capabilities, and power on-demand business solutions. They need a strong pool of talent with specialist skill sets to solve these challenges.”


