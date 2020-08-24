Menu
Microsoft Visual Studio gains Angular editing smarts

Microsoft Visual Studio gains Angular editing smarts

The Angular Language Service for Visual Studio extension provides code autocompletions, error checking, quick info, and navigation inside Angular templates

By Paul Krill By Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

The Angular Language Service, which provides code editors a mechanism to get completions, errors checks, hints, and navigation inside of Angular templates, has been ported to Microsoft’s Visual Studio IDE.

The service, for working with the Google-developed Angular JavaScript/TypeScript framework, is provided through the Angular Language Service for Visual Studio extension, now available in the Visual Studio Marketplace.

Microsoft decided to support the service after noticing that many ASP.NET and ASP.NET Core users build their front ends in Angular. There was not a lot of support for Angular in Visual Studio, outside of Visual Studio’s standard features such as code completions, IntelliSense, and Go to Definition.

To use the extension, developers need Visual Studio version 16.5.0 or later. Angular Language Service works with external templates in separate HTML files as well as with in-line templates.

When Visual Studio detects that a developer is opening an Angular file, it uses the Angular Language Service to read the tsconfig.json file and finds all templates in an application.

Language services are then provided for any template opened. Microsoft is seeking feedback on the new extension, which was announced on August 5. Feedback can be provided on GitHub.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoft

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 