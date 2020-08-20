Menu
Assurity Consulting taps former Unisys country manager to bolster Wellington coverage

Assurity Consulting hires veteran to drive deeper into Wellington region

Steve Griffin (Assurity Consulting)

Steve Griffin (Assurity Consulting)

Assurity Consulting has hired former Unisys country manager Steve Griffin as strategic business development manager to strengthen its coverage in the Wellington region.

Assurity was recently revealed to be one of Inland Revenue’s top three major suppliers, billing the department nearly $21 million in the 2020 financial year. 

It was only headed by Accenture ($26.9 million) and the US based supplier of IRD's new core software, Fast Enterprises ($37.2 million).

“We are delighted to have Steve as part of our Wellington management team and look forward to him helping us accelerate our growth plan," said Grant Robinson, Assurity's Wellington general manager.

"Steve is a very well-respected IT veteran with extensive experience and connections in both the public and enterprise sectors, and brings trusted and seasoned  advisory and consulting skills to help our clients thrive in a constantly evolving digital world.” 

Assurity also counts government agencies like EPL, Stats NZ and NZQA among its other key public sector clients. 

“Wellington is our biggest territory and continues to be a critical region for Assurity," said Garth Hamilton, CEO of Assurity. 

"We plan to bring our capabilities to more government agencies, drawing on our extensive all of government (AoG) knowledge, and a proven track record in designing and delivering complex strategy and technology services to the enterprise sector.”

In addition to Unisys, Griffin has worked in senior executive roles in both Hewlett-Packard and EDS. He is also an associate lecturer at Victoria University specialising in leadership and programme/project governance.


