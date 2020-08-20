Menu
Telegistics extends support services with Nokia optical LAN accreditation

Accreditation allows Telegistics to assist partners with sales, training and enablement.

Credit: Supplied

Telegistics has strengthened its Nokia distribution relationship with Nokia by becoming accredited expert optical local area network (LAN) premier partners. 

Telegistics announced its passive optical network technologies distribution agreement with Nokia in August 2019. The new accreditation allows Telegistics to further assist partners with sales, training and enablement.

The Nokia optical LAN solution is based on gigabit passive optical network (GPON) fibre technology, eliminating the networking limitations from traditional copper-based options.

Douglas Jewson, telegistics general manager of sales, said Telegistics would always be working towards ensuring that it was able to provide for these needs and requirements of the local market. 

"As a leading ICT distributor we want to be at the forefront of bringing these solutions and services to the New Zealand market in conjunction with our partners like Nokia," he said.

Telegistics said Nokia's GPON technology can deliver up to 50 per cent savings in total cost of ownership with less space and energy requirements. It also offers 200 times longer distance coverage from a single central location, eliminating the need for equipment closets on each floor or at every 100 meters. 

Delivering virtually unlimited data capacity, it was also capable of supporting all video, voice and data requirements over a single fibre optic cable. 

Fibre-based LANs are more flexible, scalable and secure than a traditional copper-based technology and can be upgraded to 10Gbit/s or higher using the same infrastructure.

Spark-owned Telegistics has its roots in aftermarket services and reverse logistics in the ICT space for brands including, Samsung, Apple, Nokia, Motorola, Sony, Huawei and ZTE. 

In 2017 the company was appointed as a full distributor of Cisco and then Nokia, Ekahau and most recently Check Point Software Technologies.


