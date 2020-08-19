PwC’s Jane Livesey replaces Narayan Iyer as Cognizant A/NZ boss

Jane Livesey (Cognizant) Credit: Cognizant

The leadership of Cognizant Australia and New Zealand has changed hands, with PricewaterhouseCoopers' (PwC) Jane Livesey stepping in to replace Narayan Iyer.

Livesey previously led PwC’s technology consulting practice in Australia and, before that, spent 12 years holding senior roles at fellow consulting firm Accenture.

Iyer has meanwhile left the company entirely after 11 years, during which he was country manager A/NZ from May last year until this month.

“We are delighted to welcome Jane to Cognizant,” said Brian Humphries, Cognizant CEO. “We are confident that her extensive technology consulting experience, client centricity, leadership qualities and personal brand will help us grow our business exponentially in Australia-New Zealand.”

Livesey said her first priority would be to help customers steer their digital transformation journeys, as well as advocating for women in STEM.



“As part of Cognizant’s commitment to society, one of my priorities would be to leverage our collective passion, experience and skills to support community programs as we navigate together the impacts of the pandemic,” she added.

The move follows a period of turbulence for Cognizant globally after announcing plans to axe 7000 workers at the end of last year.

More recently, the systems integrator was hit by a "Maze" ransomware cyber attack, resulting in service disruptions for some of its clients.

It recently revealed it was expecting to lose between US$50 to US$70 million in the aftermath of the attack.