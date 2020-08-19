Optus VP Simon Vatcher to lead Avaya A/NZ

Avaya has finally replaced its managing director for Australia and New Zealand in the form Optus executive Simon Vatcher.

The now-ex Optus VP and Optus Business MD will take over from Peter Chidiac, who left the unified communications vendor in February to join Microsoft partner Informotion.

Vatcher has been with Optus since 2014 when he joined as head of delivery, taking over its business arm in April last year.

He has previously held senior roles with Fujitsu in London and also ran his own consultancy business.

“My priority is to introduce data-driven growth strategies so that our customers and partners can not only rapidly deploy our comprehensive communication solutions but maximise the benefits they gain from those capabilities in shorter time scales,” he said in a statement.

The announcement follows Avaya’s recent signing of a master agent agreementwith CommsPlus Distribution for Australia and New Zealand and the launch of its own private cloud in the region.