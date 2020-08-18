Menu
Google ranked top cloud provider for retail

Google ranked top cloud provider for retail

Beat Azure, AWS, Alibaba Cloud and IBM Cloud

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Recent research has placed Google Cloud as the number one cloud provider for the retail industry.

Its top ranking was due to its "vertically-aligned strategy", with retail being a core segment for the platform, according to research firm Canalys.

The research also referred to its aggressive hiring strategy and multiple international partnerships, which include the US-based retailers Best Buy and Target, as well as the Germany-based retailer Metro.

Second place went to Microsoft Azure, while Amazon Web Services (AWS) took third, with Alibaba Cloud coming in fourth and IBM Cloud bringing up the rear. 

Azure and AWS were praised in particular: the former was noted for offering over 2,000 retail specific applications in its partner network, while the latter was recognised for its experience in retail and its “unique” retail competency program that validates partners’ technical proficiency and customer success.

However, since AWS parent company Amazon is considered to be a “major competitor” to the retail sector, this in fact may work against its own cloud provider, Canalys research analyst Blake Murray claimed.

“Due to this competitive aspect, many major retailers have opted to work with other cloud service providers,” he said.

Alibaba Cloud, the last of the advanced providers, is expanding out from China and into European partnerships, but the research claimed the division between China and western nations will make adoption of its services difficult in some countries.

Alex Smith, senior director at Canalys, added that the current omni-channel environment is pushing for retailers to adopt a digital strategy, especially with the pervasive nature of Amazon’s “online dominance”.

“Digital is applied everywhere from customer experience to cost optimisation, and the overall technological capability of a retailer is what will define its success,” he said.

Further complicating matters is the COVID-19 pandemic, causing retailers to adapt their strategies to e-commerce capabilities. Those that did not, the research claimed, “suffered greatly”.

“Retailers need proof that their cloud service provider can support them not just by growing, but also by driving platform innovation," added Murray. "A provider that has specialised support teams and an ecosystem of partners innovating on its behalf gives customers confidence in the relationship."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftGoogleIBMamazonazureAWSGoogle CloudIBM cloud

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 