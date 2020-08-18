Menu
Empired returns to profit after year of cost cuts

Empired returns to profit after year of cost cuts

NPAT reaches $6.1 million, up 139 per cent from $15 million loss

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Empired

IT services provider Empired has returned to the black after vowing to cut its costs and capital investments last year to offset a $15 million loss.

The publicly listed company posted a profit after tax of $6.1 million, a rise of 139 per cent, despite revenue falling by six per cent to $166 million.

Australian revenue in particular took a hit, falling by 16 per cent, with the company having lost its Main Roads WA, which was expected to impact its FY20 revenue by $10 million.

However, a return to growth in the company's New Zealand business, Intergen, where revenue rose by 11 per cent, offset the overall decline. 

Meanwhile, EBITDA also rose from $13.8 million to $19 million, while its net debt fell from $14 million to  $4.4 million for the year ended 30 June 2020.

Although revenue declined, Empired remained buoyed at its 2021 prospects, having scored a number of multi-million government and industry contracts in 2020.

These included two contracts worth $61 million with Western Power to provide a number of services for up to seven years, in what was its biggest contract win ever.

The Perth-based provider also won a five-year deal with Rio TInto and $5-million worth of MSP contracts with the NSW Government.

It has also earmarked two potential multi-million dollar Microsoft Dynamics contracts, claiming it expects its East Coast sales pipeline to grow by more than a third in 2021.

“Against a background of ongoing economic uncertainty and a very distressing period for all the communities in which we operate, we are pleased our financial performance provides  confidence for our staff and clients and a positive outlook for our shareholders,” Empired MD Russell Baskerville said.

Claiming to have “fixed” its overheads, the company is now planning on investing in its data business and committing to its “strong partnership with Microsoft”.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags empiredmicosoftRussell baskerville

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 