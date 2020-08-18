Menu
Cruise operator Carnival hit by ransomware attack, customer data accessed

Cruise operator Carnival hit by ransomware attack, customer data accessed

Certain data files were downloaded during the attack, Carnival said

Reuters Reuters (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Photo by Fernando Jorge on Unsplash

Cruise operator Carnival has launched an investigation into a ransomware attack on one of its brand's information technology systems.

Carnival, which operates AIDA, Carnival and Princess cruises among others, in a regulatory filing said the attack included unauthorised access to personal data of guests and employees.

The company did not identify the brand that was affected and declined to provide more details, as the investigation process was at an early stage.

The attack adds to the woes of the company that has been already struggling with suspension of its cruises for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic amid travel restrictions across the world.

Certain data files were downloaded during the attack, Carnival said, and added that there was no assurance that information technology systems of its other brands will not be adversely affected.

Ransomware is a type of malicious program used by hackers to take control of files in an infected system and then demand hefty payments to recover them.

The company said it believed the incident will not have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags attack

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 