NTT named technology partner for elite NZ Campus of Innovation and Sport

Data will be used to provide insights and drive improved performance

An artist's impression of the NZCIS campus. Credit: Supplied

Global technology services company NTT has been appointed as the technology partner for the planned New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport (NZCIS) in Upper Hutt.

The specially built NZCIS campus for high performance sport is on the former site of the Central Institute of Technology and is due to open in October 2021.

The campus will feature over 350 accommodation rooms, multiple lecture theatres, conference and breakout rooms and cafes on park-like grounds.

Consents for the $90 million project were granted last December and $30 million of funding was granted earlier this month as part of the government's "shovel ready" project funding to stimulate economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simon Gillespie, CEO of NTT New Zealand, said the 17 hectare NZCIS is on track to become the most technologically advanced sports innovation campus globally.

“NZCIS will be a fully integrated sports smart city that can house in excess of 350 athletes, coaches and support crews," Gillespie said.

"The project team spent over three years visiting 30 high performance centres for elite teams around the world, in preparation for creating the most innovative sports campus on the planet.”

NTT is partnering with Honeywell, Aruba and Palo Alto to deploy secure IoT solutions that will constantly measure the performance of athletes training at NZCIS.

This includes biometric data as well as real-time performance data that can be displayed in screens on walls inside the sports hubs and on the fields.

Multiple cameras throughout the campus will be capable of live-streaming practise sessions for sports fans and school students in New Zealand and around the world.



“We anticipate that we will collect one million data points every 90 minutes per athlete from sensors on equipment and wearables,"Gillespie said.

"While collecting and analysing data is key, so is ensuring the information is secure. This is to protect the athlete’s privacy as well as commercial and competitive interests."

Credit: Supplied Simon Gillespie (NTT NZ)

Jamie Tout, sports performance director of the NZCIS and VX Sport, said NTT had tremendous experience in the sports sector, with Indy Cars and the Tour de France just two examples.

"We’re also impressed by its proven ability to provide technology solutions for elite sports people, as well as the general public,” Tout said.

The goal was to create insights and not just collect information.

"We want everyone to share in the experience of attending what we believe will be the most innovative sports campus in the world,” Tout said.

Wellington rugby, Wellington Phoenix and Baseball New Zealand have committed to using the facility and talks are under way with New Zealand Rugby, MMA, NZ Defence Forces, eSports and AFL.

The campus is being built on the site of the former Central Institute of Technology.

