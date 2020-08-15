Former 9 Spokes chief steps down

9 Spokes co-founder and former CEO Mark Estall Credit: 9 Spokes

9 Spokes’ former CEO Mark Estall is set to resign as a non-executive director from the Auckland-based data insights software developer he helped found.

Estall was a co-founder, executive director and CEO of 9 Spokes before transitioning to the role of non-executive director in April this year.

According to a message to shareholders of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed company, Estall is stepping down from the non-executive director position in order to devote more time to his other pursuits and personal responsibilities.

“During my time at 9 Spokes, I have seen the company develop and implement new strategies for growth that I am confident will result in excellent outcomes for all colleagues, clients and shareholders,” Estall said in a statement.

“I have great faith in the company, will remain a long-term shareholder, and I look forward to seeing the company continue to prosper. I wish Adrian and the team at 9 Spokes all the very best for the future,” he added.

According to 9 Spokes chairman Paul Reynolds, Estall has made a significant contribution to 9 Spokes throughout his time as the company’s CEO and, more recently, in the capacity of non-executive director.

“As a co-founder, Mark played an integral role during the early stages of growth of the company," Reynolds said. "On behalf of the board and the management of 9 Spokes, I thank Mark for his service over the last decade and wish him the best in the future."

In July, 9 Spokes responded to a query from the ASX after its shares were suspended from quotation in late June.

The suspension came after 9 Spokes' auditor, PwC, declined to express an opinion on whether the company remained a going concern.

The auditor noted: "We have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these consolidated financial statements".

