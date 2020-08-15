Menu
A/NZ unified comms specialist Pyrios sold to AGC Networks

A/NZ unified comms specialist Pyrios sold to AGC Networks

Pyrios was part of the Comworth stable of companies and formerly known as Agile

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Mark Charlesworth (Comworth)

Credit: Supplied

Global ICT solutions provider AGC Networks has bought A/NZ unified communications specialist Pyrios, formerly part of the Comworth stable.

The deal was completed through AGC's indirect subsidiaries Black Box Network Services in Australia and New Zealand.

Pyrios, formerly known as Agile, is an expert in communication technology delivering customer engagement and workplace collaboration solutions.

The acquisition would substantially increase and strengthen the AGC/Black Box presence in A/NZ markets and enhance the current solution portfolio of AGC and Black Box in the UC and contact center space as well as in cloud services, AGC said.

"We are excited to welcome Pyrios to the AGC family," said Sanjeev Verma, executive director and CEO of AGC Networks and president and CEO of Black Box Corporation. 

"This acquisition is a logical extension to AGC's leadership in the unified communication and enterprise communication space.

"Our pursuit is to remain the customer's trusted partner in providing technology solutions and services and this combination of Pyrios and AGC/Black Box will strengthen our relationship and relevance with our combined customers in the region."

Mark Charlesworth, managing director of Pyrios, said the acquisition would bring together two complementary businesses that would provide a broader range of solutions and expertise to A/NZ markets and grow a rapidly expanding customer experience cloud services business with the backing of a global organisation.

"We – the team and I – are excited and look forward to integrating with AGC/Black Box and being a part of a global leading organization offering an enhanced portfolio of solutions to our customers in the region," said Robyn O'Reilly, Pyrios' CEO.

AGC Networks (AGC) is a global solution integrator operating in unified communications, datacentre and edge IT, cyber security and digital transformation and applications.

Black Box, which AGC bought in January last year for US$17.2 million, helped customers design, build, manage and secure their IT infrastructure.

Comworth was best known as a distributor, but exited that business in 2015 to concentrate on its higher-margin cloud, managed services and software-as-a-service opportunities under its Virsae and Agile brands.


