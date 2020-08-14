Netpoleon eyes New Zealand expansion

L to R: Netpoleon's Max Foo and Ben Minski with Macnica Networks' Jun Ikeda and Daijiro Mano, Netpoleon's Bill Gatsios and Paul Lim with Macnica's Yoshihide. Credit: Netpoleon

Singapore-based value-add distributor Netpoleon will be expanding into New Zealand, establishing a new office next year.

Netpoleon A/NZ regional director Paul Lim said New Zealand was an attractive expansion opportunity for the distributor after receiving several requests from partners and vendors alike to tap into the market.

Netpoleon was founded in 2000 and has offices across Southeast Asia including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Some of its value-add offerings include pre- and post-sales services and cybersecurity advisory services with a portfolio featuring Vectra AI, SilverFort, Radware, Indegy and Forcepoint.



“The New Zealand market has always been an early adopter of cutting edge technology, both in the security and cloud fronts. We have received requests and demands from both vendor and channel partners to expand into New Zealand, which has been untapped in several areas,” Lim said.

“Particularly with COVID-19, we see a contraction of business investments from traditional players. As a business, we see that as an opportunity that has fueled our drive towards investing in new markets.



"The original plan was for H2 2020, but with no international travel, this has delayed our plans to late 2020 and early 2021.”

Lim said that, along with setting up a physical office in either Auckland or Wellington, the distributor will also be hiring locally with the aim to appoint a regional manager and a systems engineer, before eventually doubling staff numbers by the end of next year.

“I have [preliminarily] identified and earmarked candidates in New Zealand. Compared to an earlier experience, New Zealand will now be run and solely recognised as a region by itself, supported with back office functions in Australia and Asia, but this will change through time,” Lim said.

“Besides security solutions we distribute through a strict two tier channel model, we plan to offer specialised security services through channel partners, offered both locally and from our global headquarters, and run security focussed tech events.”

The expansion news comes as the distributor recently inked a new deal with autonomous cyber security platform, SentinelOne.

Last year, Netpoleon launched itself into Australia with industry veteran Paul Lim at the helm as its A/NZ regional director.