Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 - Channel Choice voting open

Channel Choice voting is now open, running until close of play on 14 September

Channel Choice voting for the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards is now open, running until close of play on 14 September.

Reseller News' online-only people’s choice awards allow readers to choose their favourite vendor, distributor, partner and channel enabler over the past 12 months.

Reseller News encourages all vendors, distributors and partners to share Channel Choice voting internally and externally, with only one vote per person at a business email address accepted.

There are four awards in 2020 spanning:

Winners of the Channel Choice Awards will be announced during the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards ceremony on 21 October in Auckland.

To vote - click here


