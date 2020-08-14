Menu
Westcon-Comstor, Zag among winners in employer of choice awards

Westcon-Comstor, Zag among winners in employer of choice awards

Xero and Chorus also named winners in 2020 awards

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Siarhei Dzmitryienka

Major distributor Westcon-Comstor and SAP and AWS partner Zag have been named winners in the annual HRD employer of choice awards.

The awards ask for details about a wide range of initiatives and achievements across key areas, such as remuneration, communication, reward and recognition, training and professional development, career progression, recruitment and on-boarding, diversity and inclusion, access to technology, leadership, work-life balance and employee health and wellbeing.

This year 30 New Zealand companies were named Employer of Choice across a wide range of industries.

The judges focused on Westcon-Comstor NZ's annual talent review process, whereby all managers use the nine-box grid to review the talent within their teams, looking at potential versus performance. 

"This supports the career progression process; annually, the leadership team review this and discuss development opportunities in the pipeline to support the company’s top talent," the Human Resource Director (HRD) website reported. 

As a global organisation, Westcon-Comstor NZ had led the APAC region with its talent review processes, and was considered at the forefront for identifying and supporting staff with high potential for growth and development.

At Zag, understanding individual contributions to company success was critical to the sense of team. 

"Annually, the company holds a conference where everyone is introduced to their strategic themes and company goals," HRD reported.

These goals were then "cascaded" through all of the company’s staff and interpreted in a way that made sense to their role. 

"This is so everyone can see a direct line from their goals to the company goals. From here, there are development discussions to help develop people to meet both the company’s and their personal goals."

All staff have a development plan, no matter how grand or minute, because everyone’s needs were different.

“At a time when there’s a lot of uncertainty within businesses, it’s great to be acknowledged as a top employer for initiatives and achievements that have had a direct positive impact on our people.," said Laura Lesley-Pryor, HR business partner at Westcon-Comstor.

"Westcon-Comstor has a great team culture and we have rolled out some fantastic initiatives over the last 12 months, so to be recognised for these along with the other 29 organisations, it gives us motivation to keep going and pushing through these tough times together as a team.” 

Other New Zealand tech companies making the list included Xero, for wellbeing initiatives including the development of a respect and responsibility policy, along with associated classroom and online learning.

Psychological safety sessions, a rainbow workshop aimed at educating employees around the LGBTQI+ community, Te Reo Maori and He Papa Tikanga classes and a mindfulness strategy have also been introduced.

Xero has also trialled mental health first aid courses for leaders and was assessing the best ways to roll them out.

Chorus also collected a winner's gong after it invested in leadership development, focusing not only on people in leadership positions, but also providing the opportunity for the development of personal leadership skills through a programme developed to help everyone "realise their own genius". 

Chorus also established "belonging strategy" to help build an inclusive culture, aimed at strengthening the company’s collective capability through identifying, attracting, retaining and leveraging diverse talent. 

A highlight of 2020 had also been the introduction of a new parental leave policy in addition to the existing government entitlement.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags xeroChorusWestcon-ComstorZag

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 