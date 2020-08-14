First Focus deepens UC expertise with Flexnet buy

Credit: Dreamstime

Managed service provider First Focus has acquired Melbourne-based Mitel IP communications specialist Flexnet.

The purchase will add advanced unified communications expertise in Mitel and Shoretel systems for First Focus.

First Focus CEO Ross Sardi said that adding the Flexnet team and services provided a much deeper capability in unified communications.

“It also allows us to expand Flexnet’s reach to become a truly national organisation, with a presence across every Australian state and New Zealand. But most importantly the people are closely aligned with our own values, and with a common goal to help others use technology,” Sardi said.

“By combining Flexnet’s expertise in IP communications with First Focus' broad range of technology solutions, we have the in-house expertise to deliver the complete communications solution for our clients.”

Victoria-based Flexnet was formed in 2001 and recently achieved Mitel platinum partner status in August. It will continue under the Flexnet brand.

Mitel APAC regional vice president of sales, Frank Skiffington said both organisations demonstrated the highest levels of dedication, commitment and in-depth knowledge for its solutions portfolio, as well as a deep understanding of the evolving needs of small- to medium-sized enterprise (SME) and enterprise businesses.

First Focus was formed in 2003 and maintains partnerships with vendors such as Beachhead, Citrix, Solarwinds, NBN Co, Microsoft, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Thycotic, Veeam, Cisco, Fortinet, Equinix, Apple and Storagecraft.

First Focus has about 150 people across Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, covering a range of services across IT support, security, cloud, connectivity and communications.

