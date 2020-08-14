Menu
First Focus deepens UC expertise with Flexnet buy

First Focus deepens UC expertise with Flexnet buy

Will continue to operate under Flexnet brand

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Managed service provider First Focus has acquired Melbourne-based Mitel IP communications specialist Flexnet.

The purchase will add advanced unified communications expertise in Mitel and Shoretel systems for First Focus.

First Focus CEO Ross Sardi said that adding the Flexnet team and services provided a much deeper capability in unified communications. 

“It also allows us to expand Flexnet’s reach to become a truly national organisation, with a presence across every Australian state and New Zealand.  But most importantly the people are closely aligned with our own values, and with a common goal to help others use technology,” Sardi said.

“By combining Flexnet’s expertise in IP communications with First Focus' broad range of technology solutions, we have the in-house expertise to deliver the complete communications solution for our clients.”

Victoria-based Flexnet was formed in 2001 and recently achieved Mitel platinum partner status in August. It will continue under the Flexnet brand.   

Mitel APAC regional vice president of sales, Frank Skiffington said both organisations demonstrated the highest levels of dedication, commitment and in-depth knowledge for its solutions portfolio, as well as a deep understanding of the evolving needs of small- to medium-sized enterprise (SME) and enterprise businesses.

First Focus was formed in 2003 and maintains partnerships with vendors such as Beachhead, Citrix, Solarwinds, NBN Co, Microsoft, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Thycotic, Veeam, Cisco, Fortinet, Equinix, Apple and Storagecraft. 

First Focus has about 150 people across Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, covering a range of services across IT support, security, cloud, connectivity and communications.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags FlexnetFirst Focus

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 