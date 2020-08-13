Menu
Netpoleon strengthens cyber security portfolio with SentinelOne

Netpoleon strengthens cyber security portfolio with SentinelOne

Plans to launch a New Zealand office next year

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
L to R: Netpoleon's Max Foo and Ben Minski with Macnica Networks' Jun Ikeda and Daijiro Mano, Netpoleon's Bill Gatsios and Paul Lim with Macnica's Yoshihide.

L to R: Netpoleon's Max Foo and Ben Minski with Macnica Networks' Jun Ikeda and Daijiro Mano, Netpoleon's Bill Gatsios and Paul Lim with Macnica's Yoshihide.

Credit: Netpoleon

Network security distributor Netpoleon has added cyber security platform SentinelOne to its portfolio. 

SentinelOne’s platform unifies endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR) with ActiveEDR, IoT control with SentinelOne Ranger, and container and cloud-native workload protection into the Singularity Platform for autonomous protection.

Netpoleon A/NZ regional director Paul Lim further added SentinelOne was a crucial addition to its growing portfolio and expanding A/NZ team, at a time where consolidation of vendors is rife and go-to-market methods are challenged.

“We will be dedicating our efforts to growing the channel for SentinelOne, alongside the complementary solutions we distribute. Initially we plan to run several channel enablement workshops and a major virtual channel event,” Lim said. 

Netpoleon is headquartered in Singapore and holds offices across Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan.

In A/NZ Netpoleon has offices and team members in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, and will expand to New Zealand by 2021.

“SentinelOne plays an integral part of our security channel strategy moving forward, complementing Vectra AI NDR and our SIEM solutions across APJ, as part of the SOC Triad solution offering,” Netpoleon COO Max Foo said. 

The new distribution relationship follows on from SentinelOne’s appointment of Evan Davidson as Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) vice president. 

"APJ is a high-growth region for SentinelOne and expanding and scaling our partner landscape is a top priority,” Davidson said. “Working with a partner that understands our needs and can provide access and reach across a diverse region with strong security expertise, makes partnering with Netpoleon compelling and a logical choice for our next phase of growth."

Earlier this year, SentinelOne raised US$200 million in Series E funding at a valuation of US$1.1 billion.

The Singapore-based network security value-add distributor Netpoleon Macnica launched itself in Australia and New Zealand late last year with industry veteran Paul Lim at the helm as its A/NZ regional director. 

 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags SentinelOneNetpoleon Group

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 