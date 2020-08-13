Menu
Zespri creates executive-level CDO role to lead Horizon transformation

Dave Scullin tapped to lead Kiwifruit coop's digital function, reporting direct to the CEO

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Dave Scullin (Zespri)

Credit: Divina Paredes

Kiwifruit cooperative Zespri is expanding its existing executive officer for digital position into a full chief digital officer role as it embarks on an ambitious, four-year transformation expected to cost up to $160 million.

The role will now report directly to chief executive Daniel Mathieson as a fully strategic member of the executive, Zespri said.

Zespri's current executive officer for digital, Dave Scullin, has accepted the new role.

"With the core of our Horizon Programme based on digital transformation, we are also shifting the responsibility of this programme to our digital function, and disbanding our transformation office function and the role of chief transformation officer," Zespri said.

Chief transformation officer Les Greeff would be leaving Zespri later this month, the notice said. 

"In the year he has been with us, Les has taken us forward with impressive focus and discipline, leading an incredibly rigorous phase of scoping, blueprinting, and the RFP process for our Horizon programme," Zespri said. 

This culminated with the selection of a Deloitte-led consortium, including Zag and SysDoc, and board approval for high level design. 

"It’s a great achievement for our most ambitious investment in our processes and systems and we thank Les for his dedication in leading us to this point."

The changes would see the wider transformation activities integrated into other parts of the business, with both the project management office and the cooperative's performance strategy and alignment team shifting into Zespri's finance function.

The coop said the new lockdown restrictions meant it was asking staff to work from home wherever possible, and imposing restrictions on staff travel, in accordance with Government guidelines. 

"Zespri staff in New Zealand and around the world are now experienced at working remotely and we do not expect this to impact on our ability to continue to deliver the season if the current restrictions are extended," the coop said.

It was, however, possible that the Zespri's annual meeting on 18 August would have to be held virtually, depending on the level of restrictions in place.


Tags transformationDeloitteZespriHorizon programme

