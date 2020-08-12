Menu
Lexmark brings fleet service portal to A/NZ

Partners can monitor devices from multiple brands.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Dreamstime

Lexmark has expanded its cloud services platform so that partners can monitor customer printers, even if they’re other brands, through a new single ‘Fleet Agent’ portal. 

The new integration is now available for free to accredited partners in Australia and New Zealand.

Lexmark’s Fleet Agent is a data collector which resides on the customers’ premises and is managed under the Lexmark Cloud Fleet Management portal, giving them a single view to monitor a customer’s multi-brand printer fleet. 

The monitoring capability of the cloud-based software allows partners to replace onsite visits and redundant service calls with remote assistance leveraging insights on current supplies usage for printers of all brands and on the physical conditions of the printers, in the case of the sensor-equipped machines manufactured by Lexmark. 

The cloud software also automatically displays daily page counts for billing without having to contact customers.

Lexmark A/NZ sales general manager Stephen Dubois said the new cloud capability takes away some of the time and cost burden that printer resellers have to take on when servicing customers with a fleet of machines of different brands. 

“By having oversight of the entire fleet’s toner and supplies usage, our channel partners can offer greater value and effectively become a ‘one-stop’ for customer service,” he said. 

“We also recognise that channel partners work with different brands. This software update is a practical response to this reality and a renewed commitment to empowering our channel partners to deliver the best value to their customers today.”

Earlier this year, Lexmark expanded its cloud print management (CPM) product to resellers in Australia and New Zealand.

Available on per device, per month pricing, the product is particularly suited to target customers familiar with cloud platforms.

The Lexmark CPM product enables for the secure printing of documents by sending files to a cloud, which holds them until a user logs in or authenticates via a badge swipe at the physical printer. to initiate the printing.

Through the product, print jobs can also be sent from iPhone, iPad and Android smartphones and tablets, as well as from Windows, Mac and Chromebook devices. In addition, analytics about printing, copying and scanning are captured.



