Medallia appoints Intralinks’ Heather Paterson to lead A/NZ

Follows departure of Zach Hotchkiss in March

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Heather Paterson (Medallia)

Credit: Medallia

Experience management platform Medallia has appointed Heather Paterson as its new country manager for Australia and New Zealand, replacing Zach Hotchkiss.

Paterson previously spent seven years with software-as-a-service financial technology provider, Intralinks, where she was most recently director for Asia Pacific and Japan.

She will lead Medallia’s Australia team and will also spearhead the launch of ground operations in New Zealand later this financial year. Some of its partners include New Zealand-based Connections along with Accenture, Deloitte Digital and PwC. 

“Heather’s results-driven approach, ability to build and manage teams and strong background in financial services technology means she’s ideally suited to run our business across Australia and New Zealand,” said Gavin Selkirk, APAC vice president and general manager of Medallia. 

“Australia was Medallia’s first office in the region and as it continues to grow, we look forward to building our New Zealand presence which Heather will play an integral role in building.”

The incumbent CEO, Hotchkiss, left the company in March and has now taken over as CEO for Unmind, a mental health platform.

In July, Medallia engaged in a partnership with the Public Sector Commission in Western Australia to create a collaboration platform called iThink. 

Using Medallia’s Crowdicity crowdsourcing platform, the Commission originally developed iThink to facilitate close collaboration between employees, capture ideas in real time and develop strategies to improve the public sector. 

However, due to state-wide challenges brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Commission opened iThink to the entire population of Western Australia where more than 4,000 people engaged in collective COVID-19 problem-solving, with the system capturing dozens of ideas.




Tags ANZMedalliaHeather Paterson

