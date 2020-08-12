Former VMware NZ country manager steps up at Veeam

The new role sees Drayton become the first territory manager based out of Wellington for Veeam

John Drayton (Veeam) Credit: IDG

Veeam is looking to accelerate its market share locally, appointing former VMware New Zealand country manager John Drayton as its new Wellington-based territory manager.

The new role sees Drayton become the first territory manager based out of Wellington, tasked with a focus on the government and enterprise sectors in New Zealand.

According to the backup, disaster recovery and cloud data management provider, the new appointment recognises the vendor’s growth trajectory in New Zealand over the past couple of years.

It is hoped the appointment will help to underpin the company’s efforts to further accelerate its A/NZ market share growth and momentum within the cloud data management space, under the leadership of Veeam Software Australia and New Zealand vice president Gary Mitchell.

“John [Drayton] was hired as part of Veeam’s expansion – as we progress our product line...we are naturally growing our market share in enterprise and large government organisations, so having a senior, enterprise-focused role based in Wellington helps us address and continue that rapid growth we are seeing in New Zealand,” Mitchell said. “John’s experience, connections, and expertise are second to none.

“His relationship with our key alliances, vital channel partners, and his knowledge of enterprise-level infrastructure will enable him to elevate our award-winning team in New Zealand, growing the team consisting of marketing, sales, channel and technical managers,” he added.

Prior to joining Veeam, Drayton was VMware’s NZ country manager for more than five years, a role he left in early 2019 and which was subsequently filled by current VMware NZ country manager Angela Cunneen later that year.

In April, Veeam released new partner program discounts and updates, and its new Veeam Service Provider Console v.4.

The adjustments came on the cusp of the 10-year anniversary of the vendor's Cloud and Service Provider (VCSP) program, which caters to more than 25,000 partners.