OutSystems introduces new partner program

Low code application developer OutSystems has enhanced its partner program, offering new benefits for channel partners and system integrators.

The program features new categories, such as Registered, Delivery, Sales, Global System Integrators, ISV/MSP and Training, with each consisting of different competencies and requirements.

As part of the new features and qualifications, partners can complete customer satisfaction ratings, training, pre-sales and sales certification, ISV and MSP solutions, and business planning activities.

The previous iteration of the program only considered the number of developer certifications to qualify for different levels of the program, which was then made up of Certified, Elite and Global.

For system integrators, the program allows them to differentiate their offerings and drive demand through competency-based authorisations, which are based on skill and customer delivery, with more than 20 certification paths slated for this year.

Industry and use case-specific business solutions built by partners will be available in the new OutSystems solution catalogue and the Forge, which is a repository of reusable apps, widgets, themes, templates, and connectors.

ISV and MSP partners also gain improved access to the OutSystems platform with unique licensing and pricing terms, as well as support services. Licensing programs will also enable software companies to develop, sell and manage offerings built on the platform.

Across Australia and New Zealand, OutSystems has about 21 partners.

“We view our partners as a natural extension of the OutSystems team, and we know our customers trust them to be there for both strategy and execution,” OutSystems vice president of channels and alliances Peter Dunlap said.

“We are building a frictionless, highly rewarding relationship for our partners, helping them grow their business by creating differentiated value.”

Deloitte Consulting partner, Axel Rupp added it has worked with OutSystems for many years across multiple regions.

“This new program codifies the various ways our partnership drives value to our customers. From scoping a project to delivering transformative applications, from building industry-specific accelerators to bringing novel products to market.

"The new partner program defines and rewards the myriad ways we use OutSystems and maintain diversified revenue streams,” he said.