Menu
Christchurch City Council hunts for Cisco gold partner for network overhaul

Christchurch City Council hunts for Cisco gold partner for network overhaul

The project business case is completed and budget approved

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Mike Powell

Christchurch City Council is preparing a tender to appoint a Cisco gold partner to upgrade the council's data network. 

The council has completed the concept phase of the project and has an approved business case and budget and the project is now heading into the planning phase ahead of implementation, the council said in an information notice released today.

"The goal of this project is to upgrade the council’s data network architecture so that it is capable of delivering the required capability, security and capacity for both internal and external customers at existing and future facilities," the notice said.

The successful Cisco partner will undertake a physical audit of our current network, design the network upgrade and implement it.

The network supports a range of council and citizen services, including critical infrastructure such as traffic management and water treatment.

The council intends to achieve value for money for ratepayers and the wider community by reducing risk and increasing technical capability to support future customer and citizen services.

A low maintenance data network design that allows for current and future resiliency and flexibility is also targeted.

Economic benefits are sought by ensuring the network can cope with future demands and reducing the complexity of the council's IT landscape.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Networkingciscolocal governmentChristchurch City Council

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 