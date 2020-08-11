Christchurch City Council hunts for Cisco gold partner for network overhaul

Christchurch City Council is preparing a tender to appoint a Cisco gold partner to upgrade the council's data network.

The council has completed the concept phase of the project and has an approved business case and budget and the project is now heading into the planning phase ahead of implementation, the council said in an information notice released today.

"The goal of this project is to upgrade the council’s data network architecture so that it is capable of delivering the required capability, security and capacity for both internal and external customers at existing and future facilities," the notice said.

The successful Cisco partner will undertake a physical audit of our current network, design the network upgrade and implement it.



The network supports a range of council and citizen services, including critical infrastructure such as traffic management and water treatment.

The council intends to achieve value for money for ratepayers and the wider community by reducing risk and increasing technical capability to support future customer and citizen services.

A low maintenance data network design that allows for current and future resiliency and flexibility is also targeted.



Economic benefits are sought by ensuring the network can cope with future demands and reducing the complexity of the council's IT landscape.

