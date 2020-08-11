Menu
Apple finally releases first macOS 'Big Sur' public beta

Apple finally releases first macOS 'Big Sur' public beta

Though Apple had said it would deliver the public beta of its upcoming OS in July, that month came and went without a release.

Gregg Keizer Gregg Keizer (Computerworld (US))
Comments
Credit: Apple

Apple last week released the first public beta of its upcoming upgrade, macOS 11, aka "Big Sur."

Previously, Apple had said it would deliver the public beta – a preview available to anyone, not just registered developers – in July. The Cupertino, Calif. company missed that month, perhaps signaling that it will issue the final code later in the year than has been its habit.

To obtain the preview, Mac users must enroll with Apple's beta program – Apple ID required – then install the upgrade (using About this Mac > Software Update from the Apple menu).

Apple warned customers against installing the Big Sur beta on production Macs. "We strongly recommend installing beta software on a secondary system or device, or on a secondary partition on your Mac," the firm said at the start of the beta program's terms. Users should also back up their Macs before upgrading to the preliminary Big Sur.

To dispose of the preview and return to the previous OS, customers must unenroll a Mac from the beta program and then restore the production-grade operating system using the Time Machine-created backup.

The first Big Sur public beta release rolled out considerably later than those of previous upgrades. During the past five macOS/OS X updates' summer previews – from 2015's El Capitan to last year's Catalina – Apple shipped the first preview between June 24 and July 9. (El Capitan and 2016's Sierra had their initial public beta releases on July 9 and July 7, respectively, while Catalina, 2018's Mojave and 2017's High Sierra appeared June 29, June 26 and June 24.)

The span between the first public beta and the final release ranged from 75 days (Sierra) to 105 days (El Capitan), with the average running slightly more than 88 days.

If Apple delivers Big Sur 88 days after its first public beta, the final would drop Nov. 2, more than a month later than the latest of the past five upgrades (Catalina on Oct. 7, 2019).

Apple has not specified a release date for Big Sur, saying only that the upgrade will hit the Mac App Store sometime in the fall. A November release would be unusual – four of the past five years, Apple's refresh reached users in September – but in a year when business and personal plans have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic, not a surprise.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AppleMacOS

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 