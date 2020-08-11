Menu
ACA Pacific to distribute Scalyr across Southeast Asia and A/NZ

ACA Pacific to distribute Scalyr across Southeast Asia and A/NZ

Includes Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, in addition to the A/NZ region

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Server log monitoring tools vendor Scalyr is ramping up its focus on the Asia Pacific region, appointing ACA Pacific to distribute its offering across multiple countries in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The deal sees ACA Pacific bring Scalyr’s log monitoring software-as-a-service to over 3,000 trained and certified channel partners across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, in addition to the A/NZ region, as the vendor expands further into Southeast Asia. 

Scalyr, which is headquartered in the United States, late last month revealed the launch of its Event Data Cloud offering, which can be used for log analytics, incident management, observability, data analytics, security, compliance, forensics and more.

For Scalyr chief customer officer Casey Clark, ACA Pacific has become Scalyr’s distributor at a critical time, with the announcement of the new offering. 

“Scalyr and ACA Pacific customers now have the option to buy a full featured log analytics solution for observability, and/or buy just the event data cloud as a powerful analytics engine to power custom applications and solutions,” Clark said. 

ACA Pacific national sales manager Bruce Coulthard claimed that the capabilities offered by Scalyr’s technology is a key market differentiator. 

“It allows for the delivery of enterprise-calibre log analytics that users need. As a specialist in data management, we see a strong need from customers to better understand and utilise the vast amounts of data being generated daily. Scalyr provides a great opportunity for resellers,” Coulthard said. 

The new deal will see Scalyr’s APAC head Matt Miller work with ACA Pacific to further broaden its customer base, following an upsurge in demand with the announcement of Scalyr’s event data cloud.

"We welcome ACA Pacific to the Scalyr family,” Miller said. “ACA Pacific’s deep channel heritage across APAC will help enterprise customers smoothly migrate to Scalyr from legacy on-prem and DIY solutions.

“With ACA Pacific's knowledge of infrastructure, we foresee a large uptake in the Scalyr solution for customers as a result of this partnership,” he added.

In August 2019, Australia-headquartered ACA Pacific expanded into New Zealand through the launch of an Auckland office, its first office outside Australia.

The company hired former Dicker Data executive Christian Mack as channel sales manager for data storage and Kyocera's former general manager Angus Malietoa, who was appointed channel sales manager for document imaging.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags aca pacificScalyr

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 