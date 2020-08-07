Menu
Oracle Cloud VMware Solution now available globally

Available through Oracle and its partners

Credit: Dreamstime

Oracle’s Cloud VMware Solution is available worldwide, allowing for users to move VMware workloads to Oracle Cloud infrastructure.

Available through Oracle and its partners, the company claims the solution provides a cloud experience comparable to on-premise data centres. It can integrate with Oracle Cloud services, like Oracle Autonomous Database, as well as providing control over versions of vSphere, security tools and automation services.

Additionally, existing Oracle applications and databases running on vSphere on-premises can be migrated to Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, as well as using VMware tools to provision and deploy the core feature set and capabilities of VMware Cloud Foundation on Oracle Cloud infrastructure.

The solution is also verified by VMware and supports multiple versions of VMware in the one Oracle Cloud tenancy, which allows for application lifecycle management.

It is based on VMware Cloud Foundation, as it can deliver VMware vSphere, NSX, vSAN, and integrated management as well as a three-node compute cluster that can scale out to 64 nodes per cluster and multiple clusters in the same environment. 

Users can also utilise VMware Host Client for ESXi management and over 50 Oracle Cloud services for compute, networking and storage, Containers, Kubernetes and digital assistants.

Users are able to use the solution with their existing universal credits to put everything on one bill, and can deploy it in the same global cloud regions and in the same virtual cloud networks like any other Oracle Cloud service.


