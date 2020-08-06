Menu
Zespri taps Deloitte to lead transformation expected to cost up to $160M

Zespri taps Deloitte to lead transformation expected to cost up to $160M

Zag and Sysdoc also selected to support the company's "Horizon" programme

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Bruce Cameron (Zespri)

Bruce Cameron (Zespri)

Credit: Supplied

Zespri has selected Deloitte as its design and implementation partner for the kiwifruit cooperative's Horizon transformation programme after a competitive tender.

The programme, reported by Reseller News last month, was expected to cost up to $160 million over four years, chair Bruce Cameron told investors today.

Cameron said Horizon was an important investment and had been designed to modernise the foundations of its business processes and systems. 

This would help the coop to become more agile and efficient, allow it to continue to support the growth of the industry and help to ensure it continued to deliver stronger returns to growers.

"We will be working with Deloitte over the next four years, with the project scope focused on modernising our systems and processes in finance, grower enablement, supply chain, sales processes and systems, and digitisation of sales and operations planning processes and systems," said Cameron.

Deloitte will be leading a New Zealand-based consortium that combined expertise from SAP specialist Zag and Sysdoc.

"Modernising the processes and internal systems that enable us to get our premium Zespri kiwifruit to customers and consumers in over 50 countries worldwide is crucial to being able to continue delivering strong returns to our growers and communities," Cameron said.

"Our investment reflects the confidence we have in the future of our industry."

The Horizon programme would help deliver greater operating efficiency and effectiveness for "decades to come", Cameron said. 

Horizon was being funded within the limits of Zespri's current funding model and through "prudent financial discipline and economies of scale".

"Each phase of the programme requires a detailed business case and justification and we expect to be able to communicate details on the investment amount following the completion of high-level design at the end of this year," Cameron said.

"For guidance, the programme will be implemented over four years with investment expected to be in the range of approximately $30 million to $40 million a year, should the business case and justification for each phase be approved by the board."

Zespri spends around $10 million to $15 million a year now to maintain its existing digital systems.

Zespri’s approach to the project prioritises the development of solutions to modernise supply chain and finance processes and systems.

Some of the coop's systems were now 20 years old and were designed to support a much smaller industry, fewer varieties and a smaller market footprint, Zespri said in its latest "Kiwiflier" newsletter to growers.

"As part of our planning for these replacement systems, we also know there are other digital platforms we use such as Canopy and Spray Diary that are also overdue for investment to make them fit for purpose, easy to use and able to continue delivering value," the article said.

Gareth Glover, consortium lead and Deloitte Technology partner, said the consortium would draw on global experts with deep domain and industry expertise from other parts of the world. 

"We will however, stay grounded in who we are – a consortium of local practitioners who are invested in the success of one of our nation’s most iconic brands,” he said.

Cameron said the project would define the future of Zespri and have a considerable impact on both the industry, and the New Zealand economy.

"It builds on the considerable investment being made by industry partners, and we look forward to continuing to engage with the industry and our growers as we get underway."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DeloitteZepriZag. Sysdoc

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 