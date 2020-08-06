Tealium names new NZ country manager

Menu
Senden was most recently country manager for global marketing automation provider Marketo.

Credit: Tealium

Enterprise sales veteran Aaron Senden has joined tag management and real-time unified marketing solutions provider Tealium as its new country manager for New Zealand. 

Senden comes to the role with over two decades of strategic leadership and digital marketing and media sales experience. Most recently, he was country manager for global marketing automation provider Marketo. 

In his new role, the Auckland-based Senden will be responsible for driving business growth by working closely with Tealium’s customers and partners to maximise the power of their data.

“We’re thrilled to have Aaron join the team at Tealium," the company’s vice president and Asia Pacific and Japan general manager Will Griffith said. 

“His vast experience in digital marketing and sales will be a valuable asset to our team, partners, and most importantly, our New Zealand customers.  

“Brands across the world are increasingly turning to solutions that create relevant experiences based on a dynamic environment. In the past year, we’ve seen a significant uptick in demand from the New Zealand marketplace.”

Senden expressed excitement to lead the company’s growth strategy in New Zealand and work alongside a “dedicated team”.

“For over a decade, Tealium has been a global leader in delivering a universal approach to managing the increasing flows of customer data for digital businesses. Now more than ever, this has become essential to the New Zealand market,” he said.


Tags TealiumAaron Senden

