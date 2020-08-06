Menu
Tradewinds adds Prodoscore to portfolio

Tradewinds adds Prodoscore to portfolio

First time the ISV has been available in the region

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Tony Heywood (Tradewinds Technology Brokerage)

Tony Heywood (Tradewinds Technology Brokerage)

Credit: Tradewinds Technology Brokerage

Master agent Tradewinds Technology Brokerage has added the US-based independent software vendor (ISV) Prodoscore to its portfolio for Australia and New Zealand.

The agreement marks the ISV's first foray into the Australian and New Zealand region and comes off the back of an expanded deal with Tradewinds’ US parent company Telarus, which was made in late July.

Under the agreement, Tradewinds will add all of Prodoscore’s services to its portfolio, including its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, which uses machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing to provide insights into employee activity.

Further, the SaaS solution also integrates with Google Cloud applications, Office365, CRM systems and VoIP calling platforms.

Tony Heywood, regional vice president for A/NZ at Tradewinds, said the technology gives the master agent’s partners’ customers productivity measuring capabilities from multiple sources.

“While having a technology conversation is great, being able to work with the Prodoscore team to assess productivity within the client business is a completely elevated conversation; giving meaningful insight to how a business measures its performance against key metrics,” said Heywood.

“This offering will assist our partners in providing true value to their customers. As an example: when contact centre agents are now working from home, what measures can be put in place to assess productivity, benchmark it and manage the business accordingly? Prodoscore can provide insightful data, pulled from multiple platforms and assembled in meaningful formats for analysis.”

Tom Moran, chief channel officer at Prodoscore, added that the ISV was honoured to join up with Tradewinds in the region.

“Given the rapid shift with corporate workforce strategies, Prodoscore is helping to address the digital transformation requirements for companies on a global scale,” he said.


