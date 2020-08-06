SSI Pacific inks five-year extension with Spark

Credit: Spark

Digital security firm SSI Pacific will provide its mix of compliance and security services to telco provider Spark New Zealand for a further five years, after the two companies signed a new agreement following 12 years of working together.

The new contract sees SSI Pacific continue to provide compliance and security solutions to Spark in the form of hardware, software and support services.

“As we move forward during this time of economic uncertainty, we are very focused on delivering the best products and services for our customers, while controlling our business costs, which is why we have extended our contract with SSI Pacific,” Spark compliance manager Ray Norton said.

“Their customer support and ongoing presence have been a critical part of meeting our compliance and technical requirements for years,” he continued. “It was only logical to embed the team further in the business roadmap to success.”

SSI Pacific, which claims offices in Melbourne and Wellington, counts Oracle, Juniper Networks, F5 and Dell among its vendor partners.

SSI (Security Software International) Pacific was founded in 2009 and specialises in lawful intervention, security and data retention system design, development, implementation, maintenance and support solutions.

Its solutions are used in more than 100 countries with customers including bluechip telcos, enterprise, government, intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

In late 2019, the company was acquired by publicly listed security and cloud network provider NetLinkz for $10.2 million.