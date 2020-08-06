Menu
Advanced Security Group snaps up Christchurch security integrator

Advanced Security Group snaps up Christchurch security integrator

Brings South Island office tally to four

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Advanced Security Group has acquired Christchurch-based electronic security integrator V.I.P Security, with the V.I.P team set to integrate into the existing Advanced Security office in Christchurch.

While Advanced Security has a strong presence in the North Island, the acquisition gives the company the leverage to further grow its operations in the South Island, which now claims four of the company’s offices, with the V.I.P office in Blenheim set to be rebranded to Advanced Security. 

“Advanced Security is extremely excited to integrate the team from V.I.P Security in both Blenheim and Christchurch,” Advanced Security general manager Hayden George said.

“This adds to our capability at the top of the South Island to complement our Nelson branch, but also provides immense capacity to our Christchurch team. 

“The staff at V.I.P Security are first class with some great skill sets, a wonderful passion for quality client outcomes, and a creative flair to be innovators and think outside the box. In this regard, we have strong alignment and look forward to enhancing our touch points with our clients across the South Island,” he added.

V.I.P Security, in its current form, was born out of the Siemens withdrawal from the electronic security market in New Zealand in 2002, as was Advanced Security, and Systems.Com. 

Given that Advanced Security acquired Systems.Com in 2010, the latest acquisition of V.I.P Security brings the original Siemens business back together, at least from the perspective of Advanced. 

Founded in 1997, V.I.P. Security specialised in large building and industrial security projects. The business grew quickly and, in January 2000, V.I.P. Security was bought by Siemens.

In late 2002, Siemens International decided to restructure the business models and V.I.P Security founder David Proud purchased the company and re-formed the V.I.P. Security entity.

For Mike Marr, CEO of Advanced Security parent company TPT Group, the acquisition further invests in the company’s future, making the business stronger, increasing its market capability and providing enhanced service to customers, as well as opportunities for its employees.

For parent company TPT Group, this is the 11th acquisition in the electronic security and information technology sectors, with more to come, according to the company. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags VIP SecurityAdvanced Security Group

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 