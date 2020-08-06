Advanced Security Group snaps up Christchurch security integrator

Credit: Dreamstime

Advanced Security Group has acquired Christchurch-based electronic security integrator V.I.P Security, with the V.I.P team set to integrate into the existing Advanced Security office in Christchurch.

While Advanced Security has a strong presence in the North Island, the acquisition gives the company the leverage to further grow its operations in the South Island, which now claims four of the company’s offices, with the V.I.P office in Blenheim set to be rebranded to Advanced Security.

“Advanced Security is extremely excited to integrate the team from V.I.P Security in both Blenheim and Christchurch,” Advanced Security general manager Hayden George said.

“This adds to our capability at the top of the South Island to complement our Nelson branch, but also provides immense capacity to our Christchurch team.

“The staff at V.I.P Security are first class with some great skill sets, a wonderful passion for quality client outcomes, and a creative flair to be innovators and think outside the box. In this regard, we have strong alignment and look forward to enhancing our touch points with our clients across the South Island,” he added.

V.I.P Security, in its current form, was born out of the Siemens withdrawal from the electronic security market in New Zealand in 2002, as was Advanced Security, and Systems.Com.

Given that Advanced Security acquired Systems.Com in 2010, the latest acquisition of V.I.P Security brings the original Siemens business back together, at least from the perspective of Advanced.

Founded in 1997, V.I.P. Security specialised in large building and industrial security projects. The business grew quickly and, in January 2000, V.I.P. Security was bought by Siemens.

In late 2002, Siemens International decided to restructure the business models and V.I.P Security founder David Proud purchased the company and re-formed the V.I.P. Security entity.

For Mike Marr, CEO of Advanced Security parent company TPT Group, the acquisition further invests in the company’s future, making the business stronger, increasing its market capability and providing enhanced service to customers, as well as opportunities for its employees.

For parent company TPT Group, this is the 11th acquisition in the electronic security and information technology sectors, with more to come, according to the company.