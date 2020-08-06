Menu
InternetNZ partners with CERT NZ for local threat feed

InternetNZ introduced its Defenz Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall on a free four-month trial in June​

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

InternetNZ has tapped into CERT NZ’s local threat feed to underpin the capability of its Defenz DNS Firewall security product as part of a new partnership between the two organisations. 

The not-for-profit organisation introduced its Defenz Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall on a free four-month trial in June, in a move that effectively saw the organisation enter the cyber security market. 

Mostly funded through domain fees, InternetNZ reported revenues of around $11 million in the year to 31 March, 2019, almost all from these fees.

Its Defenz DNS Firewall is designed to protect internet users from phishing attacks, malware, ransomware and botnets helping to manage online security risks.

It identifies and stops online threats at the DNS layer, working to complement an organisation’s security stack and support efforts to avoid organisational damage.

The product already draws on an international cyber threat feed curated by Akamai, which analyses global DNS traffic. 

However, with the CERT NZ agreement in place, the combination of both international and national intelligence broadens the number of security risks detected, with more threat feeds expected to be added later this year, according to InternetNZ commercial director David Morrison.

"It’s important to InternetNZ to keep adding intelligence to Defenz to make sure our customers are protected from known security threats," Morrison said. 

"We’re thrilled to have introduced CERT NZ’s threat feed to Defenz and are already seeing New Zealand specific threats blocked by the product as a result.

According to Declan Ingram, deputy director at CERT NZ, the organisation’s threat feed was created to give users a significant boost in their cyber defences by blocking access to malicious sites that have been reported to it. 

In 2019, CERT NZ saw 1,934 reports of phishing and credential harvesting, up 25 per cent from 2018.


Tags internetnzCERT NZ

