Menu
Three months on, the government's procurement marketplace still awaits a fix

Three months on, the government's procurement marketplace still awaits a fix

Promised interim catalogue solution was in place, the Department of Internal Affairs says

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: IDG

The government's electronic procurement marketplace catalogue remains out of action three months after security and privacy flaws were revealed.

However, the lead digital agency the Department of Internal Affairs, told Reseller News that an interim marketplace solution was up and running and DIA was focusing on getting suppliers and agencies onto it.

"Over the past two-and-a-half months we have approved 74 new supplier applications across a range of catalogues, with another 40 in progress," The department said in a statement.

"Agencies have access to all the approved suppliers and services."

Catalogue software supplier, Serbia based Bal Lab, which was working on a fix for the problem, remained "in focus", DIA said.

"Progress is continuing on charting a clear way forward," the department said in a statement.

At the end of April, a security issue was discovered in the Marketplace catalogue, the part of the portal that manages service catalogues and other functionality.  

An authorised user inadvertently accessed a subset of information belonging to other suppliers.

The supplier notified officials and provided assurances that the information had not been used and had been deleted from its systems.

The other part of the website, which publishes information and runs the application process, was not affected and was still available for use.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags privacyMarketplaceecommerceNew Zealand Governmentsecurity

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 