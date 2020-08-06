Three months on, the government's procurement marketplace still awaits a fix

Promised interim catalogue solution was in place, the Department of Internal Affairs says

The government's electronic procurement marketplace catalogue remains out of action three months after security and privacy flaws were revealed.

However, the lead digital agency the Department of Internal Affairs, told Reseller News that an interim marketplace solution was up and running and DIA was focusing on getting suppliers and agencies onto it.

"Over the past two-and-a-half months we have approved 74 new supplier applications across a range of catalogues, with another 40 in progress," The department said in a statement.

"Agencies have access to all the approved suppliers and services."

Catalogue software supplier, Serbia based Bal Lab, which was working on a fix for the problem, remained "in focus", DIA said.

"Progress is continuing on charting a clear way forward," the department said in a statement.

At the end of April, a security issue was discovered in the Marketplace catalogue, the part of the portal that manages service catalogues and other functionality.

An authorised user inadvertently accessed a subset of information belonging to other suppliers.

The supplier notified officials and provided assurances that the information had not been used and had been deleted from its systems.

The other part of the website, which publishes information and runs the application process, was not affected and was still available for use.