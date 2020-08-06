Menu
Introducing Reseller News Advance

Editorial platform launched with the aim of helping Kiwi partners search for pockets of market opportunity in the months ahead

James Henderson James Henderson (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: IDG

Reseller News has announced the launch of Advance, a centralised editorial resource designed to help partners access forward-looking content as the New Zealand market attempts to reposition for growth.

Delivered on-demand via a dedicated editorial section housed within Reseller News, the platform will facilitate channel collaboration through access to real-time, relevant and local analysis, complemented by virtual events and research.

Despite ongoing Covid-19 challenges – triggered by the uncertainty of lockdown measures, government stimulus packages and customer budgets – partners are seeking to move the conversation forward to focus on short- to medium-term priorities.

Hence Advance, launched with the aim of helping partners search for pockets of opportunity – and revenue – in the months ahead.

In a market filled with pandemic post-mortems looking back on lessons learned, Advance will instead assume a progressive position within New Zealand, offering a forward-thinking but realistic approach to kick-starting ecosystem momentum. This will be delivered through a series of in-depth partner interviews and virtual events to assess on-the-ground customer sentiment, appetite for investment and revised priorities in 2020 and beyond.

Key Kiwi partners profiled upon launch include Hamilton-based Company-X, in addition to Acquire, Lexel Systems and Umbrellar, as well as Imagetext and Total Utilities.

Advance also represents a natural transition from Covid-19 Central, launched by Reseller News in early April to help partners navigate the early weeks of the pandemic.

Spanning both technology and business, Advance will offer in-country and regional insights specific to Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and India markets – reflecting IDG’s role as the leading independent channel voice across Asia Pacific.


