Menu
Nominations for the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards close on Monday

Nominations for the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards close on Monday

Last chance to nominate

Reseller News Staff Reseller News Staff (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: IDG

The deadline for entering into the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards is nearly here, with nominations set to close next Monday, 10 August.

The Awards will celebrate the industry's thriving performers at an awards ceremony on 21 October in Auckland.

The local tech industry will be honoured across a range of categories, including Emerging Technologies, Partner Awards, Vendor Awards, Distribution Awards, Channel Choice Awards, Hall of Fame, Entrepreneurship Awards and Homegrown Awards.

These will be assessed by a panel of 80 judges, who will consider the changing dynamics of the channel, recognising excellence across customer value and innovation — spanning start-ups, partners, distributors and vendors. 

All categories will be judged based on three key points:

  • How are partners adding value to customers?

  • How are vendors adding value to partners?

  • How are distributors adding value to the channel?

All winners and finalists will be announced and promoted via Reseller News media platforms, providing the opportunity to shine a spotlight on your skill-sets and specialist expertise across the wider technology industry.

Furthermore, all winners and finalists will receive post-awards collateral which includes awards logos and email signatures, in recognition of their achievements.

The categories are as follows:

EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES AWARDS

The Emerging Technologies awards recognise partners providing customer value through new and emerging technologies.

HOMEGROWN AWARDS

The Homegrown Innovators awards recognise New Zealand made excellence in the ICT market.

ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARDS

The Entrepreneurship awards recognise individuals who contribute to their company’s success. Open to individuals from vendor, distributor and partner companies.

PARTNER AWARDS

The Partner awards recognise small, mid-sized and enterprise providers for their customer value and successes.

VENDOR AWARDS

The Vendor awards recognise high-achieving technology organisations for business excellence and channel value.

DISTRIBUTOR AWARDS

The Distributor awards recognise distributors providing value to the channel, spanning partners and vendors.

Nominations will close on 10 August.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 